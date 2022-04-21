Markets
S&P 500 Movers: DOV, UAL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dover, trading down 6.2%. Dover is lower by about 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 5.8%, and Tesla, trading up 10.8% on the day.

