S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, F

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Ford Motor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Ford Motor registers a 67.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 6.9%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 3.1%, and General Electric, trading up 4.8% on the day.

