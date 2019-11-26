S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, BBY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Best Buy (BBY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Best Buy registers a 50.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree (DLTR), trading down 15.9%. Dollar Tree is showing a gain of 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), trading down 7.4%, and Intuit (INTU), trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.