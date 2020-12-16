S&P 500 Movers: DISH, TWTR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Twitter topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Twitter registers a 72.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DISH Network, trading down 7.9%. DISH Network is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 2.5%, and Arista Networks, trading up 4.1% on the day.

