In early trading on Friday, shares of Broadcom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Broadcom has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DISH Network, trading down 3.7%. DISH Network is lower by about 47.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Generac Holdings, trading down 2.8%, and APA, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DISH, AVGO

