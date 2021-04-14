S&P 500 Movers: DISCK, FCX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 37.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Discovery, trading down 4.4%. Discovery is showing a gain of 27.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 3.1%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 4.7% on the day.

