S&P 500 Movers: DIS, TPR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tapestry topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Tapestry registers a 48.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 8.5%. Walt Disney is lower by about 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Organon, trading down 7.9%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 7.5% on the day.

