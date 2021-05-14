S&P 500 Movers: DIS, MRO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Marathon Oil topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Marathon Oil registers a 75.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 4.0%. Walt Disney is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 2.4%, and Carnival, trading up 5.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.