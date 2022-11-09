In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Meta Platforms topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Meta Platforms has lost about 69.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 11.3%. Walt Disney is lower by about 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Signature Bank, trading down 6.9%, and Akamai Technologies, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DIS, META

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.