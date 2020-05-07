S&P 500 Movers: DHR, AMP

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Ameriprise Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.1%. Year to date, Ameriprise Financial has lost about 23.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Danaher, trading down 3.7%. Danaher is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ball, trading down 3.4%, and Iron Mountain, trading up 15.2% on the day.

