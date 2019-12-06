S&P 500 Movers: DHI, ULTA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 8.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Horton (DHI), trading down 3.0%. Horton is showing a gain of 56.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cooper Companies (COO), trading down 3.0%, and Capri Holdings (CPRI), trading up 4.0% on the day.

