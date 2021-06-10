Markets
S&P 500 Movers: DHI, OGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Organon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Organon has lost about 9.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Horton, trading down 3.5%. Horton is showing a gain of 27.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lennar, trading down 3.5%, and ServiceNow, trading up 5.2% on the day.

