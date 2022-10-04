In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 40.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar General, trading down 0.3%. Dollar General is showing a gain of 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.2%, and Illumina, trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DG, NCLH

