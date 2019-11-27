Markets
DE

S&P 500 Movers: DE, UAA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Under Armour topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Under Armour registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Deere, trading down 3.0%. Deere is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec, trading down 3.0%, and Under Armour, trading up 5.6% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: DE, UAA
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DE, UAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE UAA UA

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular