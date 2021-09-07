S&P 500 Movers: DE, SIVB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group registers a 51.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Deere & Co. (DE), trading down 4.1%. Deere & Co. is showing a gain of 38.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), trading down 3.9%, and Tesla (TSLA), trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.