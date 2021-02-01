S&P 500 Movers: DD, IFF

In early trading on Monday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, International Flavors & Fragrances registers a 10.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DuPont, trading down 4.0%. DuPont is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lumen Technologies, trading down 3.9%, and Skyworks Solutions, trading up 5.3% on the day.

