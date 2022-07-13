In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Twitter topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Twitter has lost about 16.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Delta Air Lines, trading down 7.0%. Delta Air Lines is lower by about 26.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fastenal trading down 4.8%, and Devon Energy, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DAL, TWTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.