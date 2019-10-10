S&P 500 Movers: DAL, FCX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 13.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Delta Air Lines (DAL), trading down 3.7%. Delta Air Lines is showing a gain of 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp (NTAP), trading down 2.4%, and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), trading up 4.8% on the day.

