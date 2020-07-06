S&P 500 Movers: D, FCX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dominion Energy, trading down 5.2%. Dominion Energy is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DXC Technology, trading down 1.8%, and Xilinx, trading up 6.3% on the day.

