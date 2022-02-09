In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Omnicom Group, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, Omnicom Group, registers a 20.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CVS Health, trading down 3.7%. CVS Health is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.5%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CVS, OMC

