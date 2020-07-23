S&P 500 Movers: CTXS, PHM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of PulteGroup (PHM) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, PulteGroup registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems (CTXS), trading down 7.2%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 39.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Allegion (ALLE), trading down 6.6%, and Whirlpool Corp (WHR), trading up 7.4% on the day.

