Markets
CTXS

S&P 500 Movers: CTXS, PHM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of PulteGroup (PHM) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, PulteGroup registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems (CTXS), trading down 7.2%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 39.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Allegion (ALLE), trading down 6.6%, and Whirlpool Corp (WHR), trading up 7.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CTXS, PHM
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CTXS, PHM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTXS PHM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular