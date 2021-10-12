S&P 500 Movers: CTXS, MGM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International registers a 51.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 3.3%. Citrix Systems is lower by about 29.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Agilent Technologies, trading down 2.2%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.