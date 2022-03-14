In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 35.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Coterra Energy, trading down 9.4%. Coterra Energy is showing a gain of 22.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Devon Energy, trading down 8.7%, and Paramount Global, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CTRA, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.