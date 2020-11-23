S&P 500 Movers: CTLT, GPS

In early trading on Monday, shares of The Gap topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, The Gap registers a 47.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Catalent, trading down 3.3%. Catalent is showing a gain of 77.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Newmont, trading down 2.4%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 6.9% on the day.

