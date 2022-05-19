Markets
S&P 500 Movers: CSCO, SNPS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Synopsys has lost about 21.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 14.3%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 34.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Under Armour, trading down 9.4%, and Live Nation Entertainment, trading up 5.4% on the day.

