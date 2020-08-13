S&P 500 Movers: CSCO, NCLH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 72.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 10.7%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HollyFrontier, trading down 3.9%, and FLIR Systems, trading up 3.7% on the day.

