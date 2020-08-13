Markets
CSCO

S&P 500 Movers: CSCO, NCLH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 72.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 10.7%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HollyFrontier, trading down 3.9%, and FLIR Systems, trading up 3.7% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CSCO, NCLH
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CSCO, NCLH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO NCLH HFC FLIR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular