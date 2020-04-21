S&P 500 Movers: CRM, FLIR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 16.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 6.9%. Salesforce.com Inc is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 6.9%, and Equifax, trading up 5.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.