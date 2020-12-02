S&P 500 Movers: CRM, AIV

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Apartment Investment & Management has lost about 33.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 9.4%. Salesforce.com Inc is showing a gain of 34.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Genuine Parts, trading down 4.3%, and NetApp, trading up 8.1% on the day.

