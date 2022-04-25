In early trading on Monday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 7.5%. Charles River Laboratories International is lower by about 33.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Schlumberger, trading down 5.5%, and Penn National Gaming, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CRL, DISCK

