S&P 500 Movers: CPRI, CLX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Clorox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Clorox registers a 13.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Capri Holdings, trading down 34.8%. Capri Holdings is lower by about 76.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Truist Financial, trading down 25.5%, and Wellcare Health Plans, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.