S&P 500 Movers: CPB, FOXA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Fox registers a 29.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Campbell Soup, trading down 5.3%. Campbell Soup is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Forman, trading down 3.8%, and Biogen, trading up 3.2% on the day.

