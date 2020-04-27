S&P 500 Movers: COTY, LVS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Las Vegas Sands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Las Vegas Sands has lost about 32.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Coty, trading down 7.5%. Coty is lower by about 48.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 6.6%, and Quest Diagnostics trading up 6.9% on the day.

