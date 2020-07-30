S&P 500 Movers: COP, APA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.0%. Year to date, Apache has lost about 39.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ConocoPhillips, trading down 8.5%. ConocoPhillips is lower by about 43.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 6.9%, and United Parcel Service, trading up 11.3% on the day.

