S&P 500 Movers: COG, AMAT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 55.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cabot Oil & Gas, trading down 7.0%. Cabot Oil & Gas is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T Rowe Price Group, trading down 3.1%, and Caesars Entertainment, trading up 3.6% on the day.

