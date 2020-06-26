S&P 500 Movers: COF, GPS

In early trading on Friday, shares of The Gap topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 37.5%. Year to date, The Gap has lost about 21.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Capital One Financial, trading down 6.9%. Capital One Financial is lower by about 39.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Huntington Bancshares, trading down 6.5%, and NetApp, trading up 4.5% on the day.

