Markets
CNP

S&P 500 Movers: CNP, AMAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 88.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CenterPoint Energy trading down 5.3%. CenterPoint Energy is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alliance Data Systems, trading down 3.2%, and Danaher, trading up 4.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CNP, AMAT
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CNP, AMAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNP AMAT ADS DHR

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular