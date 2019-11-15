S&P 500 Movers: CNP, AMAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 88.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CenterPoint Energy trading down 5.3%. CenterPoint Energy is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alliance Data Systems, trading down 3.2%, and Danaher, trading up 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.