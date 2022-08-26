S&P 500 Movers: CNC, MOH

In early trading on Friday, shares of Molina Healthcare (MOH) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Molina Healthcare registers a 10.9% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Centene Corp (CNC), trading down 5.5%. Centene Corp is showing a gain of 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are HP (HPQ), trading down 4.3%, and Electronic Arts (EA), trading up 4.7% on the day.
