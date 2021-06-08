S&P 500 Movers: CMS, GNRC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Generac Holdings Inc registers a 50.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CMS Energy, trading down 3.9%. CMS Energy is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.3%, and Tyler Technologies, trading up 1.7% on the day.

