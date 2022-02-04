In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Amazon.com has lost about 7.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Clorox, trading down 13.6%. Clorox is lower by about 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 10.7%, and NortonLifeLock), trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CLX, AMZN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.