Markets
CINF

S&P 500 Movers: CINF, FFIV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of F5 Networks, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, F5 Networks registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cincinnati Financial, trading down 11.4%. Cincinnati Financial is lower by about 30.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 6.4%, and Alliance Data Systems trading up 11.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CINF, FFIV
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CINF, FFIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CINF FFIV WAT ADS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular