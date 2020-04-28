S&P 500 Movers: CINF, FFIV

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of F5 Networks, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, F5 Networks registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cincinnati Financial, trading down 11.4%. Cincinnati Financial is lower by about 30.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 6.4%, and Alliance Data Systems trading up 11.2% on the day.

