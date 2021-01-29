S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, SWKS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.9%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 6.0%. Charter Communications Inc is lower by about 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Live Nation Entertainment, trading down 4.3%, and Western Digital, trading up 11.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.