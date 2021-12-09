In early trading on Thursday, shares of Hormel Foods topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Hormel Foods has lost about 4.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 3.7%. Charter Communications is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Devon Energy, trading down 3.5%, and Twitter, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, HRL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.