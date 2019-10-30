S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, GE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Electric (GE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), trading down 12.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is lower by about 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Yum! Brands (YUM), trading down 9.7%, and Concho Resources (CXO), trading up 8.1% on the day.

