Markets
CHRW

S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, GE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Electric (GE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), trading down 12.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is lower by about 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Yum! Brands (YUM), trading down 9.7%, and Concho Resources (CXO), trading up 8.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, GE
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, GE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHRW GE

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular