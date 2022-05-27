In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 2.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CF Industries Holdings, trading down 3.5%. CF Industries Holdings is showing a gain of 31.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 3.1%, and Autodesk, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CF, ULTA

