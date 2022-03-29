In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nielsen Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.1%. Year to date, Nielsen Holdings registers a 31.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CF Industries Holdings, trading down 15.2%. CF Industries Holdings is showing a gain of 25.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 10.9%, and Epam Systems, trading up 15.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CF, NLSN

