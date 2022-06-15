In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CF Industries Holdings, trading down 1.9%. CF Industries Holdings is showing a gain of 29.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are EOG Resources, trading down 1.7%, and Globe Life, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CF, CEG

