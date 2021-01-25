S&P 500 Movers: CCL, VIAC

In early trading on Monday, shares of ViacomCBS topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, ViacomCBS registers a 32.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 6.4%. Carnival is lower by about 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carrier Global, trading down 5.5%, and Iron Mountain, trading up 5.9% on the day.

