S&P 500 Movers: CCL, ULTA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 4.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 7.5%. Carnival is lower by about 65.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 4.9%, and Howmet Aerospace, trading up 5.8% on the day.

