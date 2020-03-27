Markets
S&P 500 Movers: CCL, TSCO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Tractor Supply topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Tractor Supply has lost about 9.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 14.8%. Carnival is lower by about 70.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 14.1%, and Colgate-Palmolive, trading up 1.5% on the day.

