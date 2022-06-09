In early trading on Thursday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, NXP Semiconductors has lost about 17.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.4%. Carnival is lower by about 39.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.6%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NXPI

